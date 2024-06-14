Left Menu

Coca-Cola and Starbucks Fight to Protect Trademarks in Russia

Coca-Cola and Starbucks have applied to re-register their trademarks in Russia following their exit due to the 2022 Ukraine invasion. This move is aimed at protecting their intellectual property. Other companies like IKEA have made similar efforts. Coca-Cola has rebranded its former Russian division while Starbucks' stores have reopened under new ownership as Stars Coffee.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:49 IST
Coca-Cola and Starbucks Fight to Protect Trademarks in Russia
AI Generated Representative Image

Coca-Cola and Starbucks have applied to re-register their trademarks in Russia to protect their intellectual property rights after exiting in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, domestic business newspaper Vedomosti reported. Coca-Cola filed three trademark applications in April, Vedomosti said, citing documents on the website of Russian intellectual property agency Rospatent.

"Intellectual property assets are of high value and importance to the Coca-Cola Company, and we continuously take steps to enhance and reinforce these assets worldwide," a Coca-Cola spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "Our filings in Russia are intended to maintain our trademark rights." Starbucks filed eight similar applications in Russia at the end of May, Vedomosti reported early this month, citing Rospatent.

The Seattle-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours. Reuters was unable to locate the documents on Rospatent. The agency did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Other Western firms such as Swedish furniture giant IKEA have filed similar trademark requests in Russia since shuttering their businesses. Starbucks, which once had 130 stores and nearly 2,000 employees in Russia, completed its sale in June 2023. The buyers reopened the chain as Stars Coffee.

Coca-Cola officially stopped the sale in Russia of its key brands, Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Its former Russian division has rebranded as Multon Partners and sells a product called Dobry Cola (Good Cola).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024