Air Chief Marshal Advocates Modern Warfare Evolution

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has highlighted the transforming nature of modern warfare, underscoring the growing importance of data networks and advanced cyber technologies. In his address at the Air Force Academy's Combined Graduation Parade, Chaudhari mentioned that future conflicts cannot be approached with outdated mindsets.

Chaudhari urged the graduating officers to adapt, innovate, and effectively use technology to gain a decisive edge in warfare. He pointed out the necessity for leaders to exemplify professionalism, aggressiveness, and initiative, while also being strategic thinkers.

Chaudhari concluded by encouraging the cadets to adhere to the core values of the Indian Air Force, emphasizing mission, integrity, and excellence. The ceremony also featured the presentation of 'Wings' to Flight Cadets and officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and allied foreign countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)