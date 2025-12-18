Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Defends Modi's Leadership Amidst Operation Sindoor Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized former CM Prithviraj Chavan for his defeatist remarks regarding India's performance in Operation Sindoor, suggesting a political ploy. Fadnavis emphasized the ongoing development under PM Narendra Modi, urging voters to support the BJP and highlighting women's empowerment through the 'lakhpati didi' initiative.

Updated: 18-12-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:37 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape saw sparks fly as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly rebuked comments made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan concerning Operation Sindoor.

In response to Chavan's allegations of India's aerial setback against Pakistan, Fadnavis expressed disbelief, categorizing the remarks as irrational and cautioning citizens to disregard such assertions. He underscored continued national progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Fadnavis also highlighted developmental milestones in local constituencies and the success of economic programs for women, urging voters to back the BJP for sustained economic growth.

