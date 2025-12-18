Maharashtra CM Defends Modi's Leadership Amidst Operation Sindoor Controversy

Maharashtra's political landscape saw sparks fly as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly rebuked comments made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan concerning Operation Sindoor.

In response to Chavan's allegations of India's aerial setback against Pakistan, Fadnavis expressed disbelief, categorizing the remarks as irrational and cautioning citizens to disregard such assertions. He underscored continued national progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Fadnavis also highlighted developmental milestones in local constituencies and the success of economic programs for women, urging voters to back the BJP for sustained economic growth.