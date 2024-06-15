Left Menu

India men, women to vie for fifth position in Asian Team squash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 22:11 IST
India men, women to vie for fifth position in Asian Team squash
  • Country:
  • India

India men and women will vie to finish on respective fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China.

In their final classification stage on Sunday, India women will lock horns with Iran while the men will take on South Korea.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the competition, India women put it past Singapore in the classification round, in which Sunita Patel and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan win in five games each in dramatic fashion.

The men side beat Iran to advance in its classification round, with Om Semwal and Velavan Senthilkumar also winning in five games each.

Results: Men: India beat Iran 2-0 (Om Semwal beat Seyed Mohammadreza Ziyaekashani 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar beat Sepher Etemadpour 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9).

Women: India beat Singapore 2-0 (Sunita Patel beat Vicky Yue Ying Lai 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9; Rathika Seelan beat Au Yeong Wai Yhann 12-14, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global
4
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024