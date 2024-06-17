IBS Software Names Somit Goyal as New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, has appointed Somit Goyal as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The announcement follows the tenure of Anand Krishnan, who led the company since 2018.

Goyal, who has held leadership roles at tech giants such as Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and AOL, brings a wealth of experience in the enterprise software sector. At Microsoft, he managed global sales for the Modern Work cloud business and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the company's Public Sector business worldwide. He also established the company's Customer Success function.

Most recently, Goyal was the President and COO of Pluralsight, a SaaS firm, where he oversaw product development, engineering, and go-to-market strategies. His appointment signals IBS Software's commitment to expanding its global footprint.

