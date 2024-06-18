Allianz Partners India Secures Patent for Revolutionary Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger
Allianz Partners India has received a 20-year patent for its innovative Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger. This cutting-edge device addresses the increasing demand for reliable and convenient mobile charging options for electric two-wheelers. Featuring a 2.5 kw AC charging system, it integrates seamlessly with various models, providing efficient charging solutions nationwide.
Allianz Partners India, a leading Assistance and Services Company, proudly announces the acquisition of a 20-year patent for its Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger. The patented technology, granted by The Patent Office, Government of India, dates back to November 28, 2021, under the Patents Act, 1970.
This state-of-the-art device reflects the company's dedication to meeting the emergent demands of customers and adapting to the technological advances shaping the market. The 2.5 kw AC mobile charging system, including a battery pack and inverter, delivers 230V AC output, effectively charging electric bikes and scooters that run out of power on the road. Available nationwide, including in key cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, the charger is designed to seamlessly interface with various two-wheeler models.
Charu Kaushal, Managing Director of Allianz Partners India, expressed excitement over the patent grant, marking it as a milestone that highlights their commitment to innovation and enhancing customer experience. Mohit Gupta, Country Manager & Head of Operations RSA & Mobility, added that this achievement reaffirms their dedication to pioneering technological advancements in mobility solutions and environmental sustainability. Allianz Partners India also provides end-to-end home charging services, promoting a significant reduction in carbon footprint through initiatives such as EV/CNG Fleet, Help on Phone (HoP), and Repair on Spot (RoS) services.
