MOSPI Innovates: Tech-Driven Surveys Boost Policy Insights

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) is advancing its technological capabilities to minimize the time lag in surveys, effectively supporting evidence-based policy-making. Speaking at a 'Data User Conference on Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23', Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg underscored the ministry's focus on utilizing technology.

'The goal is to reduce the time interval between surveys,' Garg noted. 'For example, while many surveys are annual, we are exploring the feasibility of conducting them quarterly or monthly.' Currently, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) operates on an annual and quarterly basis, but there are plans to transition it to a monthly study for more timely data.

Ensuring rapid data availability, MOSPI employs tablets for computer-aided personal interviews, which can upload data directly from the field to expedite results. Garg highlighted the importance of timely data for informed decision-making and discussed the development of a data innovation hub. Additionally, more data user conferences are planned nationwide to increase public awareness of MOSPI's statistics, as lauded by Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy.

