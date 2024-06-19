Onsemi's $2 Billion Investment: A Boost for Czech Semiconductor Manufacturing

US-based chipmaker Onsemi is set to make a monumental $2 billion investment in its production facility located in Roznov pod Radhostem, Czech Republic, the company and local government officials announced on Wednesday.

This expansive investment represents the largest single foreign capital influx the country has seen since the historic dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993, further highlighting the economic significance of the initiative. Currently, Onsemi's Roznov facility produces 10 million chips daily, a number poised to multiply by several hundred percent due to the new funds.

Employment in the region is also expected to surge, with job opportunities increasing to approximately 3,000 from the existing 1,700 roles. This strategic move aims to bolster the advanced power semiconductor supply chain catering to both European and global customers, particularly in the sectors of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence data centers, according to company statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)