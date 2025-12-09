BMW Appoints Milan Nedeljkovic as New CEO Amidst Transition to Electric Vehicles

BMW has announced Milan Nedeljkovic, a seasoned company executive, will succeed Oliver Zipse as CEO. This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment as the automaker intensifies its focus on electric vehicles to counter global market challenges.

Nedeljkovic, bringing 30 years of experience at BMW, will assume his new role on May 14. He is tasked with revitalizing BMW's sales growth, particularly in China, where competition is fierce.

Under his guidance, BMW looks to expand autonomous driving technologies across its range, aiming to match Tesla's advancements. Despite recent stock stability, investors anticipate strategic continuity under Nedeljkovic's leadership.

