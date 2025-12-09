Left Menu

BMW Appoints Milan Nedeljkovic as New CEO Amidst Transition to Electric Vehicles

BMW names Milan Nedeljkovic as its CEO, succeeding Oliver Zipse. Nedeljkovic, a 30-year veteran of the company, will steer BMW amid the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs, Chinese competition, and the electric vehicle market. His leadership, focused on China's market, will helm the 'Neue Klasse' EV range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:30 IST
BMW Appoints Milan Nedeljkovic as New CEO Amidst Transition to Electric Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BMW has announced Milan Nedeljkovic, a seasoned company executive, will succeed Oliver Zipse as CEO. This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment as the automaker intensifies its focus on electric vehicles to counter global market challenges.

Nedeljkovic, bringing 30 years of experience at BMW, will assume his new role on May 14. He is tasked with revitalizing BMW's sales growth, particularly in China, where competition is fierce.

Under his guidance, BMW looks to expand autonomous driving technologies across its range, aiming to match Tesla's advancements. Despite recent stock stability, investors anticipate strategic continuity under Nedeljkovic's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025