India's Electric Two-Wheelers Lead Global Revolution: Ather's Vision

At the 'Meet Rizta' event in Nagpur, Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain declared that Indian electric two-wheelers surpass global counterparts in design and technology. He emphasized the nation's unique opportunity to emerge as a technology exporter.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the event, which featured the unveiling of Ather's latest family scooter, Rizta, and the innovative Halo helmet. Jain discussed the supportive role of government policies despite reduced subsidies and highlighted significant industry growth.

Ather's 30 per cent increase in EV sales last year, translating to 1,15,000 units sold, and a production capacity of 4,00,000 units were noted. Plans for market expansion into South Asia, with sales already starting in Nepal, signify Ather's optimistic future.

