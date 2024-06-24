Crafting Bharat: The Secrets Behind India's Startup Success

India is witnessing a boom in its startup ecosystem, fueled by a rising entrepreneurial spirit among its younger generation. Backed by significant venture capital investments, both local and global, the sector has shown remarkable growth.

To unravel the secrets behind this success, 'Crafting Bharat - A Startup Podcast Series' powered by AWS, and spearheaded by NewsReach in collaboration with VCCircle, sheds light on the captivating journeys of India's thriving entrepreneurs. Hosted by the veteran Gautam Srinivasan, this series aims to equip budding entrepreneurs and business aficionados with unique insights.

A particular highlight is Sanket Shah, CEO of InVideo, an AI-enabled video editing software. In this podcast, Shah discusses his entrepreneurial voyage, the evolution of InVideo, and forthcoming industry trends. The series offers an immersive exploration of Indian startup founders' transformative journeys, from ideation to realization, helping them navigate obstacles to seize opportunities.

