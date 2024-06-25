Left Menu

Tiger New Energy: Transforming Urban Mobility in Bangladesh with Innovative Battery Swapping

Tiger New Energy is revolutionizing urban mobility in Bangladesh with its innovative battery swapping technology. Backed by an additional $1 million funding from ADB Ventures, the startup aims to promote eco-friendly transportation and empower local communities by reducing downtime for electric rickshaws and boosting drivers' earnings.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the bustling streets of Bangladesh, Tiger New Energy is setting a new standard in urban mobility. The Bangladeshi clean energy startup recently received an additional US$1 million in funding from ADB Ventures, building on its previous US$2.5 million seed round led by Wavemaker Partners.

Tiger's innovative battery swapping technology aims to promote eco-friendly transportation and deliver substantial socio-economic benefits. The system dramatically reduces downtime for electric rickshaws, allowing drivers to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in less than a minute, compared to the previous four-hour wait.

Founded by Harvard Business School alumni Nicole Mao and Yiwei Zhu, Tiger New Energy addresses issues of carbon emissions and energy inefficiency. The startup's mission is to make clean mobility accessible in emerging markets and its new funding will accelerate the deployment of its battery swapping network across Bangladesh.

