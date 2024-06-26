Left Menu

CDK Global's Cyber Attack Disrupts U.S. Auto Dealers

CDK Global's dealer management software outage, caused by a cyber attack, is expected to last until the end of June. The disruption has forced some U.S. auto dealers to revert to manual processes, impacting about half of Volkswagen and 60% of Audi dealers. CDK has advised dealers to prepare alternative month-end financial processes.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:44 IST
CDK Global's Cyber Attack Disrupts U.S. Auto Dealers
AI Generated Representative Image

CDK Global does not expect the cyber attack-led ongoing outage in its dealer management software, which dealers across the United States use, to be restored before the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The car industry technology and software provider would not be able to get all dealers live before June 30, and has asked them to make alternate plans for their month-end financial closing processes, according to the memo CDK sent to dealers. The company, which reported the cyber attack last week, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

The ongoing CDK outage has forced some U.S. auto dealers to switch back to manual paperwork as the company works to restore systems used by over 15,000 retail locations. The cyber attack has impacted about half of Volkswagen dealers and around 60% of Audi's dealers in the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024