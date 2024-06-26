Left Menu

Synechron Expands Australian Footprint with Acquisition of Chamonix IT and Exposé Data

Synechron, a leader in digital transformation consulting, has agreed to acquire Chamonix IT and Exposé Data. The acquisition strengthens Synechron’s presence in Australia, expanding its services across multiple sectors including government, healthcare, and finance. Approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board is pending.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Synechron, a global leader in digital transformation consulting, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Adelaide-based Chamonix IT Management Consulting Pty Ltd and Exposé Data Pty Ltd. Both companies specialize in enterprise digital solutions and have operations extending to Melbourne and Brisbane.

The acquisition, which awaits customary approvals including from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), will significantly bolster Synechron's presence in Australia. The deal aims to enhance service offerings in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and analytics, impacting sectors such as government, healthcare, and energy.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the additional expertise and capabilities that Chamonix IT and Exposé will bring. Scott Grigg, CEO of Chamonix IT, and Kelly Drewett, CEO of Exposé, also emphasized the strategic benefits and collaborative opportunities the merger presents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

