NASA Awards $843 Million Contract to SpaceX for ISS Decommissioning
In a significant development, NASA has granted SpaceX an $843 million contract to construct a vehicle designed to push the International Space Station (ISS) into Earth's atmosphere. This operation is scheduled for around 2030 and aims at the planned destruction of the ISS.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 03:07 IST
NASA on Wednesday said it awarded SpaceX $843 million to build a vehicle capable of pushing the International Space Station into Earth's atmosphere for its planned destruction around 2030.
