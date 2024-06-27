Quadrant Technologies Named Finalist for Microsoft Azure 2024 Partner of the Year Awards

Quadrant Technologies has achieved a significant milestone by being named a finalist for the Microsoft Azure 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. This recognition highlights their outstanding performance and innovation in customer solutions based on Microsoft technology, setting them apart in a global arena of top Microsoft partners.

Vamshi Reddy, CEO of Quadrant Technologies, stated, 'We are incredibly honored to be named one of the top 2 finalists for the Microsoft Azure 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. This accolade reflects our team's dedication to pioneering innovative solutions and providing exceptional customer service leveraging Microsoft Azure.' Reddy emphasized the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and empowering businesses with open-source technologies on Azure, noting their pride in also being one of Microsoft's 30 global Fabric Featured Partners.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate Microsoft partners who have excelled in developing and delivering exemplary Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovations within the past year. With over 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries, the competition was fierce. Quadrant Technologies was specifically applauded for their exemplary solutions and services in Microsoft OSS on Azure, showcasing their capability in cost reduction, performance enhancement, technical debt reduction, and zero business disruption during migrations.

'Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,' said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. 'The innovations from our partners, spurred by this year's numerous AI & Copilot announcements, have led to groundbreaking services and solutions for our customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity demonstrated within our partner ecosystem, and this year's winners embody the best of what's achievable with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.'

