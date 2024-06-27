WinWire Triumphs at Microsoft's 2024 Partner of the Year Awards
WinWire has been awarded the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its innovative work with Relativity. The company also gained recognition as a finalist in the Migration to Azure category. This showcases WinWire's excellence in cloud technology and long-standing partnership with Microsoft Azure.
WinWire today announced a notable victory, securing the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its collaborative efforts with Relativity, a global legal technology firm. This accolade highlights WinWire's commitment to enhancing business agility for RelativityOne, their SaaS product.
The company's excellence in cloud technology was further validated as it became a finalist in the Migration to Azure category, recognized for its remarkable work with a top-tier drug discovery and development company.
Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire, expressed pride in these achievements, underscoring the company's 17-year partnership with Microsoft. Keith Carlson, CTO of Relativity, praised WinWire for expediting digital transformation and strengthening their cloud ecosystem, resulting in a more secure customer experience.
