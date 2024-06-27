WinWire Triumphs at Microsoft's 2024 Partner of the Year Awards

WinWire today announced a notable victory, securing the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its collaborative efforts with Relativity, a global legal technology firm. This accolade highlights WinWire's commitment to enhancing business agility for RelativityOne, their SaaS product.

The company's excellence in cloud technology was further validated as it became a finalist in the Migration to Azure category, recognized for its remarkable work with a top-tier drug discovery and development company.

Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire, expressed pride in these achievements, underscoring the company's 17-year partnership with Microsoft. Keith Carlson, CTO of Relativity, praised WinWire for expediting digital transformation and strengthening their cloud ecosystem, resulting in a more secure customer experience.

