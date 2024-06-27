Left Menu

WinWire Triumphs at Microsoft's 2024 Partner of the Year Awards

WinWire has been awarded the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its innovative work with Relativity. The company also gained recognition as a finalist in the Migration to Azure category. This showcases WinWire's excellence in cloud technology and long-standing partnership with Microsoft Azure.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

WinWire today announced a notable victory, securing the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its collaborative efforts with Relativity, a global legal technology firm. This accolade highlights WinWire's commitment to enhancing business agility for RelativityOne, their SaaS product.

The company's excellence in cloud technology was further validated as it became a finalist in the Migration to Azure category, recognized for its remarkable work with a top-tier drug discovery and development company.

Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire, expressed pride in these achievements, underscoring the company's 17-year partnership with Microsoft. Keith Carlson, CTO of Relativity, praised WinWire for expediting digital transformation and strengthening their cloud ecosystem, resulting in a more secure customer experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

