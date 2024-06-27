Foxconn Sets the Record Straight on Hiring Married Women

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn has assured the government that 25% of its new hires are married women, countering allegations of gender discrimination within its hiring practices, according to sources.

The clarification came after informal notes shared by Foxconn indicated that such allegations stemmed from candidates who were not hired. Foxconn emphasized its commitment to fair hiring practices and stated that its safety protocol requiring all employees to avoid wearing metal is not discriminatory but a standard industry practice.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from Tamil Nadu's labour department to investigate these allegations further. The Foxconn factory boasts a workforce that is 70% female, making it one of the largest employers of women in India's manufacturing sector.

Concerns arose over claims of Hindu married women being discriminated against for wearing metals, but Foxconn clarified that the no-metal rule applies to all employees equally. The company reiterated that media reports were based on anecdotal comments from a small number of applicants.

No immediate comments were received from Foxconn in response to an email query on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)