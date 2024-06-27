Corporate Infotech Secures Rs 240 Crore GovDrive Cloud Project

Corporate Infotech has announced a significant milestone with the acquisition of a Rs 240 crore project aimed at developing GovDrive, a cloud-based document sharing and storage platform for government officials.

The project, serving around 50 lakh government officials nationwide, involves the creation of secure applications and managed services under the GovDrive-Storage as a Service initiative.

This multi-tenant platform offers features such as advanced file search, encryption, and synchronization across various devices, alongside 10GB of free storage per official. The company anticipates working closely with the government to ensure the initiative's success.

