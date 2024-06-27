ONDC Poised for 10-Million Transactions in June!

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), established to democratize India's e-commerce ecosystem, is on track to achieve 10 million transactions by June, according to a senior official.

ONDC has been adding one million transactions month-on-month. 'We will reach 10 million transactions in June. Our growth is strong,' stated ONDC CBO and President (Network Expansion) Shireesh Joshi. Joshi shared this update at the Bengal Chamber's 3rd edition of 'World MSME Day'.

Testing of financial services such as loans is underway with two private lenders, and insurance services will soon follow. 'Once these categories stabilize, mutual funds will also be included,' Joshi added. He projected that ONDC would eventually surpass major e-commerce players like Flipkart and Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)