China Increases Duty-Free Shopping Quota for HK and Macau Visitors
China announced an increase in duty-free shopping quotas for mainland visitors traveling to Hong Kong and Macau. This move aims to boost tourism and retail sectors in these regions. The official Xinhua news agency reported this policy change on Friday, reflecting China's continuous efforts to invigorate its economy.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:23 IST
