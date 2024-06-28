Left Menu

China Increases Duty-Free Shopping Quota for HK and Macau Visitors

China announced an increase in duty-free shopping quotas for mainland visitors traveling to Hong Kong and Macau. This move aims to boost tourism and retail sectors in these regions. The official Xinhua news agency reported this policy change on Friday, reflecting China's continuous efforts to invigorate its economy.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:23 IST
China said on Friday it would raise the duty-free shopping quota for mainland visitors to Hong Kong and Macau, the official Xinhua news agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

