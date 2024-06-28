Weekly Highlights: NFL's Massive Payout, Lyft Wage Deal, Nokia's Big Acquisition
This week's top stories include the NFL being ordered to pay $4.7 billion for overcharging 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, Lyft agreeing to minimum wage and benefits for Massachusetts drivers, and Nokia acquiring Infinera for $2.3 billion. Other highlights include Walgreens closures and Google banning Done Global from ads.
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - The National Football League must pay more than $4.7 billion in class-action damages for overcharging subscribers of its "Sunday Ticket" telecasts, a California federal jury said.
- Uber Technologies and Lyft agreed to pay ride-share drivers in Massachusetts a minimum wage and give them other benefits while continuing to classify them as independent contractors, the latest development in the companies' nationwide fight to defend their gig-worker models. - Nokia agreed to acquire Infinera in a deal valued at $2.3 billion as it pins more resources to its optical-networks business.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Chief Executive Tim Wentworth is taking the struggling chain in a new direction, planning to close a substantial number of poorly performing stores and pulling back on the company's plunge into the primary-care business. - Google and TikTok have banned Done Global from running ads on their platforms amid a widening federal crackdown on the distribution of Adderall and other stimulants by the telehealth company.
- The U.S. Supreme Court limited the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies to impose monetary penalties through special in-house tribunals, a blow to regulators that could have ripple effects across the U.S. government. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
