Weekly Highlights: NFL's Massive Payout, Lyft Wage Deal, Nokia's Big Acquisition

This week's top stories include the NFL being ordered to pay $4.7 billion for overcharging 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, Lyft agreeing to minimum wage and benefits for Massachusetts drivers, and Nokia acquiring Infinera for $2.3 billion. Other highlights include Walgreens closures and Google banning Done Global from ads.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - The National Football League must pay more than $4.7 billion in class-action damages for overcharging subscribers of its "Sunday Ticket" telecasts, a California federal jury said.

- Uber Technologies and Lyft agreed to pay ride-share drivers in Massachusetts a minimum wage and give them other benefits while continuing to classify them as independent contractors, the latest development in the companies' nationwide fight to defend their gig-worker models. - Nokia agreed to acquire Infinera in a deal valued at $2.3 billion as it pins more resources to its optical-networks business.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Chief Executive Tim Wentworth is taking the struggling chain in a new direction, planning to close a substantial number of poorly performing stores and pulling back on the company's plunge into the primary-care business. - Google and TikTok have banned Done Global from running ads on their platforms amid a widening federal crackdown on the distribution of Adderall and other stimulants by the telehealth company.

- The U.S. Supreme Court limited the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies to impose monetary penalties through special in-house tribunals, a blow to regulators that could have ripple effects across the U.S. government. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

