AWS Launches India's First Space Accelerator Programme

Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled its groundbreaking 14-week space accelerator programme on Friday, aimed at supporting 24 innovative space-tech startups across India.

The initiative, backed by collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), will provide selected startups with expert mentorship, technical expertise, and AWS credits collectively valued up to USD 100,000.

This programme marks a significant milestone as India's first-ever space accelerator, facilitated by T-Hub and Minfy, engaging startups in various domains such as spacecraft propulsion, satellite imagery, and space tourism.

