Left Menu

AWS Launches India's First Space Accelerator Programme

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has initiated a 14-week space accelerator programme to support 24 space-tech startups. In collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and supported by T-Hub and Minfy, the program offers mentorship, expertise, and AWS credits worth up to $100,000 to drive growth among India's space startups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:39 IST
AWS Launches India's First Space Accelerator Programme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled its groundbreaking 14-week space accelerator programme on Friday, aimed at supporting 24 innovative space-tech startups across India.

The initiative, backed by collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), will provide selected startups with expert mentorship, technical expertise, and AWS credits collectively valued up to USD 100,000.

This programme marks a significant milestone as India's first-ever space accelerator, facilitated by T-Hub and Minfy, engaging startups in various domains such as spacecraft propulsion, satellite imagery, and space tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024