AWS Launches India's First Space Accelerator Programme
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has initiated a 14-week space accelerator programme to support 24 space-tech startups. In collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and supported by T-Hub and Minfy, the program offers mentorship, expertise, and AWS credits worth up to $100,000 to drive growth among India's space startups.
- Country:
- India
Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled its groundbreaking 14-week space accelerator programme on Friday, aimed at supporting 24 innovative space-tech startups across India.
The initiative, backed by collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), will provide selected startups with expert mentorship, technical expertise, and AWS credits collectively valued up to USD 100,000.
This programme marks a significant milestone as India's first-ever space accelerator, facilitated by T-Hub and Minfy, engaging startups in various domains such as spacecraft propulsion, satellite imagery, and space tourism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AWS
- space-tech
- startups
- ISRO
- IN-SPACe
- T-Hub
- Minfy
- space accelerator
- India
- space segment