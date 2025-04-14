Left Menu

Nibe Space Clears IN-SPACe Registration, Ventures into India's EO Data Dissemination

Nibe Space Private Limited has received approval from IN-SPACe for distributing Earth Observation data in India. The certification enhances Nibe Space's role in the space ecosystem, ensuring that EO data distribution abides by national regulations and policies. The signing ceremony witnessed key figures from Nibe Space and IN-SPACe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:41 IST
Nibe Space Clears IN-SPACe Registration, Ventures into India's EO Data Dissemination
Nibe Limited (Image: X/Nibe Limited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nibe Space Private Limited, a subsidiary of NIBE Limited, has successfully secured approval from India's regulatory body, IN-SPACe, to operate as a 'Data Disseminator' for Earth Observation (EO) data. This significant milestone allows Nibe Space to manage EO data with a Ground Sampling Distance (GSD) greater than 30 cm, marking a vital step in its expansion within India's burgeoning space sector.

The official signing ceremony took place on April 8 and was graced by Dnyaneshwar Nibe, Director of Nibe Space Private Limited, and PK Jain, Director of PMA, IN-SPACe. IN-SPACe, the governing body responsible for space activity regulations under the Government of India, hosts such events to formalize partnerships that adhere to national space dissemination guidelines. In light of this achievement, Dnyaneshwar Nibe emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to enhancing space-based data services in India while maintaining rigorous compliance with governmental standards.

Founded in 2021 by Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Nibe Space has pledged to support both national and global initiatives by delivering premium EO data, fostering innovation, and broadening access to geospatial intelligence. The company, alongside its subsidiaries, also specializes in crafting critical components for the defense industry, ranging from structures for modular bridges to electronic systems and small arms for Indian and international defense applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025