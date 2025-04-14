Nibe Space Clears IN-SPACe Registration, Ventures into India's EO Data Dissemination

Nibe Space Private Limited, a subsidiary of NIBE Limited, has successfully secured approval from India's regulatory body, IN-SPACe, to operate as a 'Data Disseminator' for Earth Observation (EO) data. This significant milestone allows Nibe Space to manage EO data with a Ground Sampling Distance (GSD) greater than 30 cm, marking a vital step in its expansion within India's burgeoning space sector.

The official signing ceremony took place on April 8 and was graced by Dnyaneshwar Nibe, Director of Nibe Space Private Limited, and PK Jain, Director of PMA, IN-SPACe. IN-SPACe, the governing body responsible for space activity regulations under the Government of India, hosts such events to formalize partnerships that adhere to national space dissemination guidelines. In light of this achievement, Dnyaneshwar Nibe emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to enhancing space-based data services in India while maintaining rigorous compliance with governmental standards.

Founded in 2021 by Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Nibe Space has pledged to support both national and global initiatives by delivering premium EO data, fostering innovation, and broadening access to geospatial intelligence. The company, alongside its subsidiaries, also specializes in crafting critical components for the defense industry, ranging from structures for modular bridges to electronic systems and small arms for Indian and international defense applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)