Russian Missile Strike Devastates Dnipro Residential Building

A Russian missile strike hit a nine-storey residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, destroying four floors and injuring at least three people. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged for increased air defense support from allies as the city remains a frequent target amidst ongoing conflict. Thousands have been killed since the invasion began.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian missile strike hit a nine-storey residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, injuring at least three people and destroying four storeys, officials said.

A photograph published by Governor Serhiy Lysak on the Telegram messaging app and other images circulated on social media showed a badly damaged building that had smoke rising from a gaping hole in its upper storeys. "A Russian missile directly hit an apartment building. Four floors have been destroyed. Three people injured," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

He called on Ukraine's allies to step up supplies of air defences to help the military intercept Russia's regular aerial attacks. Dnipro, which had a pre-war population of almost one million people, is a major Ukrainian city that lies on the road to the east of the country where the most intense fighting with Russian forces is raging.

It has been regularly targeted by missile and drone strikes since Russia launched its February 2022 invasion. Russia denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

