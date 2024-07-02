Capgemini Plans INR 1000 Crore Investment for New Chennai Facility

Capgemini has unveiled plans to invest approximately INR 1000 crore in the development of a cutting-edge facility in Chennai, set for completion by April 2027. The company's goal is to empower local talent and advance sustainable practices while bolstering its commitment to innovation and growth in Tamil Nadu.

The 5000-seat facility, spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, will integrate energy-efficient technologies and be fully powered by renewable energy. Designed with sustainability in mind, the campus will feature advanced engineering labs, dedicated onboarding rooms, wellness centers, and modernized cafeterias.

Vijay Chandramohan, VP and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and sustainable growth. Dr. TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, highlighted Chennai's rapid emergence as a top global destination for tech investments.

