Zappyhire Launches ZappyVue: Revolutionizing US Recruitment with AI-Powered Video Interviews

Zappyhire, a leading provider of AI-powered recruitment automation software, announced its US launch of the ZappyVue Automated Video Interviewing Platform today. This innovative solution, already popular in India, aims to transform talent acquisition in the competitive US job market by addressing interview inefficiencies and negative candidate experiences.

The ZappyVue platform offers organizations an advanced tool for screening candidates and conducting remote interviews, providing a seamless experience. It integrates effortlessly with existing HRMS and ATS systems, making it compatible with the diverse US technology landscape. ''The future of hiring is virtual, and ZappyVue is at the forefront of this transformation,'' said Deepu Xavier, Zappyhire Co-founder and Economic Times Young Leader. Co-founder Jyothis KS added, ''ZappyVue represents our commitment to innovation and we are excited to revolutionize US hiring processes.''

Key advantages of ZappyVue include advanced knowledge analysis, 98% accurate language proficiency assessment, automatic scoring, and tailored technical interviews, reducing time-to-hire by up to 70%. With robust privacy, security, and compliance measures, the platform meets enterprises' evolving needs. Zappyhire has a strong global presence, working with companies like Maruti Suzuki and Shaadi.com, solidifying its position in the US recruitment technology market.

