VENOM Token Listed on WazirX: A Game-Changer for Indian Crypto Enthusiasts
The VENOM token, native to Venom Blockchain, is now listed on WazirX, enhancing its offerings. With its dynamic sharding, low fees, and high scalability, VENOM aims to revolutionize transactions. This listing allows 16 million WazirX users to trade VENOM, broadening their crypto portfolios.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Venom Blockchain's native token, VENOM, has been listed on India's premier cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX. This strategic move broadens WazirX's diverse token range, granting its user base exciting new trading opportunities.
The Venom blockchain features dynamic sharding, low transfer fees, high scalability, and robust security through its Proof-of-Stake consensus, multi-signature wallets, and decentralized data storage. Its interoperability with other blockchains further enhances seamless data and asset exchanges.
The listing highlights WazirX's commitment to expanding its token portfolio, offering 16 million users a chance to trade VENOM, thereby increasing exposure and adoption of this innovative asset in India's burgeoning crypto market.
