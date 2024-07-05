Epic Games vs. Apple: European Showdown on iOS Storefronts
Epic Games has accused Apple of obstructing its efforts to establish a game store on iPhones and iPads in Europe, marking the latest escalation in their ongoing feud over control of the iOS app ecosystem. According to Epic, Apple has twice rejected its proposals due to design similarities with Apple's own App Store.
In a series of posts on X, Epic stated, 'We are using the same Install and In-app purchases naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps.' The video-game publisher has called Apple's rejection 'arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act),' sharing these concerns with the European Commission.
Under pressure from European regulators, Apple had in March cleared the way for Epic to put its own game store on iOS devices in Europe. Both Apple and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.
