Left Menu

Genus Power Expands into Smart Water Meter Market with First Australian Shipment

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, a leader in smart meter technology, has successfully shipped its first batch of Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters DN20 to Australia. These advanced meters, boasting LoRa communication technology, enable remote monitoring and management. With WaterMark™ approval, they promise reliability, safety, and efficient water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:20 IST
Genus Power Expands into Smart Water Meter Market with First Australian Shipment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, a leader in smart meter technology, has made significant strides by successfully shipping its Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters DN20 to Australia. This marks the company's first foray into the water management sector, bringing advanced meters equipped with LoRa communication technology for remote monitoring and management.

These smart water meters comply with international standards OIML R49 and MID, and feature R400 accuracy and IP68 rating. The NMI-approved meters have also received WaterMark™ approval, ensuring high performance, durability, and adherence to top safety standards. ''Our Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters offer unparalleled reliability and longevity,'' stated Mr. Jitendra K. Agarwal, Jt. Managing Director of Genus.

Genus is set to revolutionize water management in India with plans to introduce these advanced meters soon. The company's move aims to address the current water deficit crisis and promote efficient resource usage. For more details, visit www.genuspower.com.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024