Genus Power Expands into Smart Water Meter Market with First Australian Shipment

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, a leader in smart meter technology, has made significant strides by successfully shipping its Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters DN20 to Australia. This marks the company's first foray into the water management sector, bringing advanced meters equipped with LoRa communication technology for remote monitoring and management.

These smart water meters comply with international standards OIML R49 and MID, and feature R400 accuracy and IP68 rating. The NMI-approved meters have also received WaterMark™ approval, ensuring high performance, durability, and adherence to top safety standards. ''Our Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters offer unparalleled reliability and longevity,'' stated Mr. Jitendra K. Agarwal, Jt. Managing Director of Genus.

Genus is set to revolutionize water management in India with plans to introduce these advanced meters soon. The company's move aims to address the current water deficit crisis and promote efficient resource usage. For more details, visit www.genuspower.com.

