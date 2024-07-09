Left Menu

Pentagon's Sentinel Missile Program Faces Delays and Soaring Costs

The Pentagon's Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, managed by Northrop Grumman, is significantly behind schedule and over budget by 81%. Estimated to cost $140.9 billion, the program aims to replace aging Minuteman III missiles despite extensive cost overruns attributed primarily to launch facilities and centers.

Updated: 09-07-2024 01:31 IST
A Pentagon program to replace its aging intercontinental ballistic missiles is experiencing significant delays and cost overruns, the U.S. military disclosed on Monday. The Sentinel missile program, managed by Northrop Grumman, is now projected to be 81% over its initial budget, with costs soaring to $140.9 billion from a previous estimate in September 2020.

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante acknowledged the financial issues but stressed the necessity of modernizing nuclear forces in the face of contemporary threats. Despite the increased costs, LaPlante confirmed that the program should proceed.

He cited several reasons behind the cost inflation, notably the expenses tied to launch facilities and centers required for the transition from Minuteman III to Sentinel. According to Reuters, the cost for an unmodified program could escalate to as much as $160 billion.

An earlier estimate by the Air Force in January had already prompted legislative scrutiny under the Nunn-McCurdy Act, which mandates that the Pentagon must justify substantial cost increases to Congress.

