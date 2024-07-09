Left Menu

Meta and Vodafone Collaborate to Optimize Video Delivery on Mobile Networks

Meta, in partnership with Vodafone, is optimizing video delivery on 11 European mobile networks to free up capacity without compromising viewing experience. The rise in video demand on platforms like Instagram and TikTok is driving data usage growth. This collaboration aims to address network upgrades and fair share debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:00 IST
Meta, the owner of Instagram, is collaborating with Vodafone to optimize video delivery on 11 of its European mobile networks, an initiative meant to free up capacity without affecting the viewing experience. This move is crucial as demand for video content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube continues to surge, driving relentless growth in data usage.

According to Ericsson's 2024 Mobility Report, global traffic grew 25% in the 12 months leading up to Q1 2024, with video accounting for 73% of all mobile traffic by the end of 2023. Telecom operators, including Vodafone, have raised concerns over the costs of network upgrades while Big Tech companies benefit from these enhancements without contributing financially.

Vodafone's Chief Network Officer, Alberto Ripepi, praised Meta's willingness to optimize video delivery, calling it a more efficient use of existing network resources. The collaboration has already shown results, reducing Meta's data traffic on Vodafone's British network by a low double-digit percentage during an April trial. Both companies plan to continue their partnership to achieve further efficiencies.

