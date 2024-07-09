Social Media Sides with Baidu After Driverless Car Incident in Wuhan

A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, igniting a social media debate that ultimately sided with the carmaker, Baidu, as the pedestrian was reportedly crossing against the light.

The vehicle, operated by Chinese tech giant Baidu, began its movement when the traffic light turned green, Baidu stated. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was found to have no obvious external injuries.

The Sunday incident in Wuhan underscores the complexities faced by autonomous driving technology, especially when dealing with other road users who violate traffic laws. Images posted online showed the pedestrian sitting on the street in front of the driverless car, and comments largely supported Baidu, arguing the pedestrian's fault in the incident.

