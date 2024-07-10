Left Menu

Vertoz and Himalaya's Influencer Campaign Hits 134 Million Audience Reach

Vertoz announced the successful completion of a two-month influencer campaign for Himalaya's turmeric face care range. Running through May and June, the campaign engaged 100 influencers and achieved a reach of 134 million. Prominent influencers and positive engagement metrics highlight the campaign's success and impact on brand visibility.

Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ) has announced the successful completion of a two-month influencer campaign, focusing on Himalaya's turmeric face care range, targeting dark spot reduction. The campaign, executed in collaboration with Motivator-GroupM, involved 100 influencers and achieved an audience reach of 134 million through May and June. Key influencers like Gauahar Khan, Kashika Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi promoted the product range.

Post-campaign analysis shows substantial increases in brand mentions, follower growth for Himalaya's social media, and high engagement rates with influencer content. Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya, praised the campaign's effectiveness in enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement.

Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman of Vertoz, noted the campaign's success as a testament to strategic influencer marketing. Ayush Sharma, Business Director-Digital at Motivator-GroupM, emphasized the campaign's powerful impact and was optimistic about future collaborations.

