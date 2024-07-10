Left Menu

Motorola Unveils Groundbreaking moto g85 5G with Endless Edge Display

Motorola announced the launch of the moto g85 5G, the first in the moto g series with a 3D curved endless edge display and a 120Hz pOLED screen. Priced starting at Rs. 16,999, it offers features like a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Dolby Atmos® sound.

Updated: 10-07-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:04 IST
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the moto g85 5G, which marks a significant milestone as the first device in the moto g series to feature a 3D curved endless edge display coupled with a 120Hz pOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Priced from Rs. 16,999, the moto g85 5G boasts a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with Optical Image Stabilization, ensuring high-quality photos in all lighting conditions. The device is available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Among its standout features are the Dolby Atmos® sound system, a sleek and lightweight design, Smart Connect for seamless device integration, and 5G capabilities. The phone also includes a massive 5000mAh battery with TurboPower™ 33W charging, and it runs on Android 14, with assured updates to Android 16.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

