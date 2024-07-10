Left Menu

Wipro Unveils Cutting-Edge Experience Centre in Pune

Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business inaugurates a new Experience Centre in Pune, showcasing innovative IoT and smart technology lighting and seating solutions. The facility, designed for modern businesses, features demonstrations and personalized consultations, reinforcing Wipro's commitment to innovation and excellence in commercial and industrial lighting and seating.

Wipro Unveils Cutting-Edge Experience Centre in Pune
Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB) has announced the grand opening of its new Experience Centre in Pune. The state-of-the-art facility aims to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses through advanced IoT and smart technology applications. It offers open collaborative spaces that feature Wipro's Internet of Lighting (IoL)™ solutions and ergonomic seating designs, which are designed to boost productivity and mental well-being.

The Experience Centre also showcases Wipro's Smart & Connected solutions for smart factories, cities, and offices, utilizing technologies like Power over Ethernet (PoE) and wireless lighting management systems. Highlights include Wipro's iSense, an advanced wireless IoT solution used by office and industrial clients for seamless control of lighting fixtures, TVs, and AC units.

''The opening of our new Experience Centre marks a significant milestone for Wipro's Commercial and Institutional Business,'' said Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President & Business Head. ''This centre exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence, offering customers firsthand access to our cutting-edge solutions. With India's burgeoning office spaces and industries, bolstered by robust government initiatives, we are poised for unparalleled growth.'' Dhir added that the expansion aligns with Wipro's growth strategy to make pioneering innovations more accessible across India.

