TVS Motor Unleashes the All-New Apache RR 310: A Revolution in Super-Premium Sports Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company has launched the new Apache RR 310, featuring enhanced performance, innovative technology, and customizable options. Highlights include a 38 PS power engine, aerodynamic winglets, RT-DSC, Cruise Control, and a transparent clutch cover. The bike offers two variants, 3 Built To Order options, and is inspired by TVS Racing's rich legacy.
TVS Motor Company has unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310. This high-performance machine now boasts a 38 PS engine coupled with innovative features like bi-directional quickshifter, aerodynamic winglets, and Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC).
Key highlights include first-in-segment technologies like a transparent clutch cover, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and cruise control, aimed at enhancing rider experience. The design draws from TVS Racing's illustrious history, promising maximum performance with 4 riding modes and significant downforce for better stability.
The new Apache RR 310 is available in two variants and features a range of customization options, including the Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kits. With three Built To Order (BTO) customization options, this launch marks a new chapter in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment.
