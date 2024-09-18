Left Menu

Iran Denounces Explosive Attacks in Lebanon

Iran has condemned the recent explosive attacks in Lebanon that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced this condemnation through a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.

Iran has strongly denounced the explosive attacks that occurred in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

Mohajerani communicated Iran's condemnation through a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday, emphasizing the severity of the incidents.

Details about the nature of the attacks and the parties involved remain limited as investigations continue.

