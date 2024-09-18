Left Menu

AI/ML Tool to Revolutionize Trade Mark Applications in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the launch of an AI and ML search tool aimed at accelerating and improving the accuracy of trade mark applications. This tool, along with an IP chatbot, intends to bolster India's IPR ecosystem, making it comparable to global standards.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday the launch of a new AI and ML-based search tool designed to expedite the processing of trade mark applications with enhanced efficiency and precision.

The minister emphasized that AI's integration is essential for promoting ease of doing business across various sectors.

Goyal also highlighted that the introduction of this tool and a new IP chatbot would significantly strengthen India's intellectual property rights (IPR) ecosystem by swiftly addressing user queries and processing applications. He mentioned the expansion of the Delhi IP office and the recruitment of approximately 600 new employees.

With these advancements, India joins the ranks of the US, EU, and Norway in implementing sophisticated AI/ML-driven IPR systems. India has emerged as the third largest trade mark and sixth largest patent filer worldwide, achieving over one lakh patents granted last year, a substantial increase from 6,000 in 2014-15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

