Japan's Icom Inc Addresses Lebanon Explosions Controversy
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:52 IST
Japanese electronics firm Icom Inc has stated that it is not possible to confirm whether their radio product is connected to the recent Lebanon explosions.
The company noted that the batteries required to operate the device in question have been discontinued for approximately ten years.
Icom emphasized that their exported products undergo strict regulatory processes set by the Japanese government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
