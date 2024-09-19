Left Menu

Japan's Icom Inc Addresses Lebanon Explosions Controversy

Icom Inc, a Japanese company, states that it cannot confirm if their radio product was related to the Lebanon explosions. The company clarifies that the batteries required for the device have been discontinued for ten years, and all exported products follow strict Japanese government regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:52 IST
Japan's Icom Inc Addresses Lebanon Explosions Controversy

Japanese electronics firm Icom Inc has stated that it is not possible to confirm whether their radio product is connected to the recent Lebanon explosions.

The company noted that the batteries required to operate the device in question have been discontinued for approximately ten years.

Icom emphasized that their exported products undergo strict regulatory processes set by the Japanese government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024