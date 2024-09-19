Apple to Launch iPhone 16 Series: Exciting New Features and Lower Prices

Apple is set to commence sales of its much-awaited iPhone 16 series smartphones starting September 20, according to sources familiar with the development.

Marking a significant shift, the tech giant will begin assembling the iPhone Pro Series in India, though these models will hit the market at a later date. 'The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be available across the country tomorrow,' confirmed an Apple India spokesperson.

For the first time, the iPhone Pro series is being sold at a lower price than its predecessor, thanks to a recent cut in import duties. The iPhone 16 Pro will retail starting at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,44,900. The devices will be available in various storage options and feature the largest display sizes in the iPhone series. Additionally, Apple's latest models boast upgraded CPUs and GPUs, critical for enhanced AI functionalities and overall performance. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, with no price reductions for models assembled in India.

