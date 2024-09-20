Government Extends Import Management for IT Hardware: Major Boost for Trusted Supply Chain

The government is expected to extend the existing import management system for certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, by three more months, according to an official source.

Initially introduced in October last year, the system monitors inbound shipments of items such as laptops, personal computers, and certain data processing machines without disrupting market supply. Most imports, worth USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24, originate from China.

On November 1, 2023, the government approved over 100 applications, including those from Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, for the import of IT hardware products worth nearly USD 10 billion. Officials confirm the new regime will ensure India's trusted supply chain remains intact.

