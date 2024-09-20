Government Extends Import Management for IT Hardware: Major Boost for Trusted Supply Chain
The government is set to extend the import management system for certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, for three more months. This system, introduced in October last year, aims to monitor inbound shipments from countries like China, without disrupting market supply. The extension covers imports worth billions of dollars.
- Country:
- India
The government is expected to extend the existing import management system for certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, by three more months, according to an official source.
Initially introduced in October last year, the system monitors inbound shipments of items such as laptops, personal computers, and certain data processing machines without disrupting market supply. Most imports, worth USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24, originate from China.
On November 1, 2023, the government approved over 100 applications, including those from Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, for the import of IT hardware products worth nearly USD 10 billion. Officials confirm the new regime will ensure India's trusted supply chain remains intact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore and India Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Strengthening Ties: India-Singapore Bond Deepens
Air India Flight Makes Precautionary Landing in Moscow
PM Modi Hails Singapore As Inspiration and Key Partner for India's Development
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Singapore: Strengthening India-Singapore Ties