Russia Sees Spike in Pre-Orders for New iPhone Despite Higher Prices and Parallel Imports

Demand for the new iPhone in Russia is 15% higher compared to its predecessor, even though prices are at least 50% more than in Western markets. Following the 2022 export bans by companies like Apple, Russia legalized parallel imports, allowing products without brand permissions. Retailers note significant trade increases from non-sanctioning countries.

Demand for the new iPhone in Russia is notably 15% higher compared to its predecessor, despite being priced at least 50% more expensive than in Western markets, according to a reseller speaking to Reuters on Friday. Following the imposition of export bans by companies like Apple in 2022 in response to the Ukraine conflict, Russia legalized 'grey' or 'parallel' imports to facilitate the entry of goods without brand permissions.

Lyudmila Semushina, a spokesperson for electronics retailer restore:, mentioned that the new iPhone units arriving in Russia this month have come from various countries that have not imposed sanctions against Moscow. These include nations like Turkey, China, India, Kazakhstan, and other former Soviet states, which have all witnessed sharp increases in trade with Russia.

Comparing with last year's pre-orders, demand is 15% higher than for the iPhone 15, Semushina noted, while Apple has not yet commented on sales and pricing in Russia. Pre-orders began on September 10, with physical sales expected to start next week, despite significantly higher prices. Electronics retailer M.Video reported starting prices at 112,999 roubles ($1,225) for the 128GB iPhone 16. The 1TB iPhone Pro Max is available for pre-order at 249,999 roubles ($2,710), compared to the U.S. price of $1,599.

