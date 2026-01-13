JPMorgan Chase's Fourth Quarter Profit Dip Amid Apple Partnership Charge
JPMorgan Chase reported a decline in its fourth-quarter profit, affected by a one-time charge resulting from a credit card partnership agreement with Goldman Sachs and Apple. The profit dropped to $13 billion or $4.63 per share compared to $14 billion or $4.81 per share a year earlier.
