India's Electronics Export Boom: A Semiconductor Surge

Electronics exports from India have surpassed Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025, showcasing the country's burgeoning prowess in the global market.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the milestone, highlighting the mobile phone industry's substantial role in this achievement, along with the anticipated boost from four new semiconductor plants starting production this year.

According to estimates, mobile phone production is expected to reach USD 75 billion by fiscal year's end, largely driven by the soaring demand for iPhones and the expansionary moves by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.