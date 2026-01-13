Left Menu

India's Electronics Export Boom: A Semiconductor Surge

India's electronics exports have exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025, driven by the booming mobile phone industry and future semiconductor production. Significant contributions come from iPhone exports, which doubled from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, enhancing job creation and foreign exchange inflow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:48 IST
India's Electronics Export Boom: A Semiconductor Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electronics exports from India have surpassed Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025, showcasing the country's burgeoning prowess in the global market.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the milestone, highlighting the mobile phone industry's substantial role in this achievement, along with the anticipated boost from four new semiconductor plants starting production this year.

According to estimates, mobile phone production is expected to reach USD 75 billion by fiscal year's end, largely driven by the soaring demand for iPhones and the expansionary moves by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.

TRENDING

1

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
2
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland
4
Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026