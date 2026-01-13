Hong Kong's Media Frenzy: The Apple Daily Saga

In a pivotal case testing the limits of press freedom, former executives of the defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily have pleaded for lighter sentences in Hong Kong. Convicted under the national security law for colluding with foreign forces, their case is widely viewed as a significant barometer of media freedom in the region.

The ex-journalists admitted to conspiracy with media mogul Jimmy Lai, who sought foreign sanctions against Hong Kong and China. Despite their guilty pleas last year, and the conviction of Lai in December, the city government maintains this is unrelated to press liberties, insisting the defendants' actions went beyond journalism.

The legal proceedings have cast a long shadow over Hong Kong's media landscape, with Apple Daily's closure marking a blow to the city's reputation for press autonomy. As the sentences await delivery, debates over media freedom and China's influence continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)