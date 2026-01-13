Himachal Pradesh's Battle Against Foreign Apple Imports

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has vowed to address the issue of reduced import duty on New Zealand apples with the central government, emphasizing that protecting local orchardists' interests is a state priority.

In a meeting with progressive orchardists, Sukhu promised to meet central finance and commerce ministers, advocating for measures to safeguard the apple production sector, a vital part of the state's economy. He highlighted concerns that trade agreements with New Zealand and others could damage local farmers' livelihoods.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch's Co-Convenor Sanjay Chauhan warned that tariff reductions on agricultural imports threaten over a million families. The new Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand has halved tariffs on apples, prompting local growers to demand action or plan a joint march to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)