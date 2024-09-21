Left Menu

Elon Musk Faces SEC Sanctions Over Missed Testimony in Twitter Probe

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to seek sanctions against Elon Musk for failing to appear for court-ordered testimony related to their investigation into his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Musk's lawyer called the sanctions 'drastic,' citing an emergency that required Musk's presence at a SpaceX launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 03:05 IST
Elon Musk Faces SEC Sanctions Over Missed Testimony in Twitter Probe
Elon Musk

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday that it plans to pursue sanctions against Elon Musk after he did not appear for a mandated court testimony connected to an investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The SEC is questioning why Musk failed to show up only informing them three hours prior to the scheduled testimony on September 10.

Musk, who runs electric car giant Tesla and space exploration firm SpaceX, was overseeing a SpaceX mission launch at Florida's Cape Canaveral on the day of the scheduled testimony. The SEC pointed out that Musk, as SpaceX's chief technical officer, must have been aware of the launch plans, undermining his excuse.

SEC lawyer Robin Andrews criticized Musk's actions as 'gamesmanship,' while Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, argued that sanctions are 'drastic' and cited safety concerns for astronauts as the reason for Musk's absence. The SEC's investigation centers on Musk's delayed disclosure of his Twitter stock purchases in early 2022 and whether this violated securities laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024