Boeing Wage Proposal Sparks Union Tension

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced that Boeing refused further discussions on wage negotiations. Despite Boeing's 30% wage increase proposal over four years, the union has rejected it, stating it was presented without negotiation.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers on Monday stated that Boeing declined further discussions and the union will not be voting on the proposed offer this week.

Earlier, Boeing had increased its wage proposal, suggesting a 30% general wage increase over a period of four years.

In a post on X, the union expressed dissatisfaction, saying, "This offer was not negotiated with your Union; it was thrown at us without any discussion."

