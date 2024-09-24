FLOW by Kyvos Wins 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at BPO Summit

FLOW from Kyvos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at the 14th Edition of BPO Innovation Summit 2024, held at Taj MG Road, Bangalore.

Leveraging AI and ML technologies, FLOW offers a comprehensive solution for workforce management (WFM), providing guided forecasting, planning, and optimized shift scheduling. With 25+ forecasting methods and powerful analytics, FLOW aids WFM teams in making proactive and accurate decisions.

The platform breaks data silos by connecting disparate data sources, facilitating cross-functional requirement identification, and supporting multiple systems. Furthermore, its Empower module allows employees to bid for preferred shifts, promoting a better work-life balance.

The event attracted over 1,100 organizations and 1,600+ delegates. Industry leaders discussed strategies for innovation using digital technologies to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success in the BPO sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)