Left Menu

FLOW by Kyvos Wins 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at BPO Summit

FLOW from Kyvos has been recognized as the 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at the 14th Edition of the BPO Innovation Summit 2024 in Bangalore. The suite employs AI/ML to intelligently manage the WFM lifecycle, providing accurate forecasting, capacity planning, and optimized shift plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:05 IST
FLOW by Kyvos Wins 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at BPO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FLOW from Kyvos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative AI-Powered WFM Suite' at the 14th Edition of BPO Innovation Summit 2024, held at Taj MG Road, Bangalore.

Leveraging AI and ML technologies, FLOW offers a comprehensive solution for workforce management (WFM), providing guided forecasting, planning, and optimized shift scheduling. With 25+ forecasting methods and powerful analytics, FLOW aids WFM teams in making proactive and accurate decisions.

The platform breaks data silos by connecting disparate data sources, facilitating cross-functional requirement identification, and supporting multiple systems. Furthermore, its Empower module allows employees to bid for preferred shifts, promoting a better work-life balance.

The event attracted over 1,100 organizations and 1,600+ delegates. Industry leaders discussed strategies for innovation using digital technologies to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success in the BPO sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024